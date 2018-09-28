Tenured philosophy professor resigns amidst Title IX complaints

By Brooke Hill | News Editor and Raegan Turner | Staff Writer

Dr. Trent Dougherty has resigned his position as tenured associate professor of philosophy after being the subject of several complaints under Baylor’s Sexual and Gender-Based Harassment and Interpersonal Violence Policy (Title IX), according to a Friday afternoon news release from the university’s philosophy department.

The release said he was found “responsible” on some allegations involving more than one complainant and “not responsible” on others. The investigation revealed additional concerns under other Baylor policies, but did not give more details.

The Department of Philosophy said it expresses its deep appreciation for the courage of the Complainants in coming forward, for their willingness to make their complaints known and for their patient participation in the process.

Dougherty’s biography page was removed from the Baylor philosophy website by Friday morning.

Dougherty posted the following comments to his Facebook page Friday evening:

“My lawsuit against Baylor was settled very much to my satisfaction this week. Thanks for all the messages of support. It is very nice to be debt free and be able to get the girls new cars and re-open my entrepreneurial interests. I warned Baylor many times that their violations of due process, their breaches of confidentiality, and general heavy-handedness would cost them, and it did. Our lawyers are still locked on what the hush money they paid me covers, but I was sure to retain the right to share six years of text messages, which thank goodness I saved. Given what’s going on with things today, save your calendars and text messages!

I have deep affection for my Baylor family, many faculty, and even a few people in academia. The state of Academia reached a place I no longer wanted to be about two years ago, but I couldn’t pull the plug. At least I can do so now with a very nice nest egg to get me back into the real world of entrepreneurship where people are judged by their merits rather than their politics and sexual harassment allegations are not used as weapons.

Did I make some unwise and imprudent decisions, yes I did. I’ve got a big mouth on me and am very impulsive (on Depakote for that now), but no student ever even *accused* me of something sexual. My complaint here is solely against the Baylor administration and their Title IX office. I’ll own my problems, but I deserved due process. Due process can’t just be chucked out.”

Baylor refuted some of Dougherty’s claims in a statement to the Lariat Friday evening, saying there was no lawsuit between the university and the professor.

An unnamed source with knowledge of the separation agreement said Dougherty is not eligible for rehire at Baylor, and he has relinquished his tenure as part of the agreement. The source also said Dougherty is receiving severance pay through Dec. 31 and the total amount he will get in the agreement is just over $30,000 before taxes and attorney fees.

That source added taking Dougherty through the typical tenure revocation process would have lasted many, many months, and the agreement was the most expedited way to get him off the Baylor campus.

Tom Ward, assistant professor in the philosophy department, posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Trent Dougherty must know that the faculty members of the Baylor philosophy department believe and, as of today, have told our graduate students, that Trent resigned from Baylor, that the tenured members of the department were prepared to initiate a dismissal hearing against him in the event he did not resign, and that they believe the Title IX investigations were conducted thoroughly and objectively. I would be interested to know whether Trent thinks the faculty members of the philosophy department are lying, or whether he thinks they are misinformed, or whether he has some other explanation of their words in today’s public statement on the philosophy department’s website and or in today’s meeting with graduate students.”

In June, Dr. Michael Beaty, chair and professor of philosophy at Baylor, announced the formation of a Climate Committee.

“The Department of Philosophy at Baylor University believes that philosophy is for all members of our academic community. Yet my colleagues and I are aware that a variety of social factors often inhibit some from feeling welcome in the discipline. As part of a multi-faceted approach to help ensure that our department is a hospitable place for all to study and teach philosophy, I have appointed a Climate Committee. I have asked Dr. Charity Anderson to chair the Climate Committee and Dr. Todd Buras, Dr. Anne-Marie Schultz, and Dr. Tom Ward to serve with her on it. All have agreed to serve and I am grateful for their willingness to lead us in this important work,” Beaty said in a press release on June 28.

According to the June press release, the tasks of the climate committee included the following: overseeing regular climate surveys; organizing informational sessions to raise awareness within our community about various forms of bias, discrimination, harassment, and other problems affecting marginalized groups; and holding regular meetings with graduate students to receive feedback and foster community. Additionally, the committee was made available to discuss challenges faced by underrepresented groups or anyone experiencing harassment and discrimination and to provide support to those who need it.

Dougherty was known around campus for his class on C.S. Lewis and for leading the Baylor in Oxford study abroad program. He is also the Waco Bicycle Club president.

The Lariat attempted to contact Dougherty through Facebook, but he has not responded.

More updates to come.