Baseball blasts Panthers for second straight night, 13-0

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Baylor baseball continued to swing hot bats Wednesday night.

The Bears posted their second straight seven-inning run rule game and extend their winning streak to 12 straight with a 13-0 win over Prairie View A&M.

Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez said his team has been buying into focusing on themselves and not their opponent and part of that focus begins with their approach at the plate.

“You focus on playing the game as hard as you can, you have no control over what the other team does, we only have control over what we are doing,” Rodriguez said. “I was happy to see some of our guys continue to have really good at bats. It has been a grind and we’re just happy to get to two games after eight days off and being able to compete again and then get ready for this weekend.”

Redshirt junior outfielder Richard Cunningham went three for four with a double. Junior second baseman Josh Bissonette had two hits and drove in four runs and five other Bears each drove in a run.

Baylor opened the scoring with an RBI double from Cunningham in the first to grab an early 1-0 lead.

But it was the second inning where Baylor seized control, as the Bears scored nine runs on eight hits in the inning.

Following a pair of singles, Bissonette then drilled a two run triple down the right field line. Bissonette then scored on a sacrifice fly from junior outfielder T.J. Raguse.

After a walk, a single and a hit by pitch, sophomore first baseman Andy Thomas connected on an RBI single. Sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers then brought another run in on a fielder’s choice.

Freshman outfielder Davion Downey and junior outfielder Cole Haring each hit RBI singles and Bissonette drove in two with a single to make it 10-0 after two innings.

Baylor added two more in the fifth on an RBI walk from sophomore third baseman Davis Wendzel and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Thomas.

In the sixth, senior first baseman Tucker Johnson drilled a two-out RBI triple to make it 13-0 Baylor.

Redshirt freshman Jimmy Winston (2-0) picked up his second win of the season, tossing three innings of no-hit baseball. Winston walked one and struck out one.

Sophomore Ryan Leckich, junior Kyle Hill, and seniors Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor each pitched an inning of relief, scattering a combined four hits combined and two walks, but contributed four strikeouts including two from Montemayor.

Baylor (28-17, 9-9) now begins a three-game series with Big 12 leader Oklahoma State beginning at 6:35 p.m. Friday. Game two will be at 3:05 Saturday with the finale coming at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.