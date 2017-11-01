Bears sweep Horned Frogs to continue hot streak

By Ben Everett | Sports Writer

Baylor volleyball defeated TCU in three sets Wednesday at the Ferrell Center, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.

The Bears (19-5, 9-2) got a game-high 17 kills from freshman outside hitter Yossiana Pressley to take down the Horned Frogs (10-12, 2-8).

The Bears rested senior outside hitter Katie Staiger for the third straight game to prevent her from possible injury.

Staiger is Baylor’s all-time leader in kills and ranks first in the Big 12 in kills per set this season.

Pressley, who has moved over to Staiger’s left side position, said she feels she is obligated to step up in her absence.

“I’m playing in her position,” Pressley said. “I feel like I have to step up and even though I’m a freshman I feel like I have to play like I’m a senior.”

Baylor jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set as TCU gave up three points in errors and called a timeout to regroup.

TCU battled back, taking a 10-9 lead after forcing the Bears into four attacking errors.

During a long rally, senior libero Jana Brusek picked up three crucial digs to keep the ball alive, as the Bears eventually won the point to go up 19-16 on the Horned Frogs.

Pressley notched her fifth kill of the set to clinch the first set of the match for Baylor as the Bears won 25-20.

Leading 3-2 early in the second set, Baylor went on an 8-0 run to make it 11-2 and prompt the Horned Frogs to call a timeout.

The Bears continued their dominance of the second set, leading by as many as 12 points en route to a 25-14 win.

Pressley picked up six more kills in the second set to bring her total to eleven for the match as the Bears looked to finish off the win.

With their backs against the wall, TCU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set as Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre called a timeout to regroup the Bears.

Trailing 8-3, Baylor bounced back with a 7-0 run to take a 10-8 lead in the early stages of the third set.

The Bears pulled ahead 20-16 behind five kills in the set by junior outside hitter Aniah Philo.

Pressley smashed home five more kills as the Bears took the third set 25-18 and winning the match 3-0.

Philo finished with nine kills and 12 digs while sophomore middle hitter Shelly Fanning also contributed nine kills for the Bears.

McGuyre said the key to the Bears’ three game win streak is the culture of working hard.

“We’re working hard because we don’t want the season to end,” McGuyre said. “These last couple of practices have been so good because we’re really grinding and working hard. The culture has been really great.”

No. 24 Baylor faces No. 19 Iowa State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center.