Baylor Women’s Equestrian team defeats Georgia

By Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor University offers students a plethora of sports to choose from, including Equestrian.

The women’s Baylor Equestrian team had their first home spring competition at the Willis Family Equestrian Center this weekend.

Senior Baylor rider Savannah Jenkins from Virginia explained how the horses are chosen each meet.

“We choose the horses at the beginning of a competition week, the ones we feel the most comfortable on,” Jenkins said.

“As far as meet days goes the judges will do a blind draw from three hats with names inside each. One has the chosen horses and the others have the names of the riders from each team competing that day,” Jenkins said.

Freshma rider Grace Thiel from Kansas said, “My favorite part of Equestrian at Baylor is the team aspect. Doing it normally it’s an individual sport so being able to be a part of a team is a really fun experience. It’s something you don’t get to experience on a regular basis in this sport outside of College.”

The girls brought home the win over Georgia 10-7. The equestrian team will have their next competition again in Waco on February 4th.