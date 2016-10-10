OSU marching band pays its respect to David Grotberg

The Oklahoma State Marching Band paid respect Saturday to sophomore David Grotberg who passed away Thursday after a hit-and-run bicycle accident.

Although Grotberg, 19 had no direct ties to Oklahoma State, the Cowboys were one of several teams who reached out to pay their respects.

“Our band director came into our rehearsal on Saturday and told us that several different schools reached out and asked how they could honor David, and they asked if it would be okay if they played the Baylor Alma Mater,” said McKinney senior and Golden Wave band member Brianna Taeuber. “He was crying as he told us. I think it warmed everyone’s heart to know that the greater band community is reaching out, and showing their respect for what happened even though we go through different schools.”

On Sept. 24, the Bears hosted the Cowboys, and although the Bears took the football game, 35-24, the Cowboy’s band said on its Facebook page that they were grateful for the way the Golden Wave Band treated them and were saddened by the loss of Grotberg.

“The Cowboy Marching Band is deeply saddened at the loss of David Grotberg, a trumpet player in the Baylor Golden Wave Band. Our hearts go out to his family, as well as our friends in the Golden Wave Band. They treated our band so wonderfully when we were in Waco a couple of weeks ago, and our CMB members had the opportunity to socialize with Golden Wave Band members during our combined meal time,” Cowboy’s marching band said.

Grotberg was a University Scholar from Fergus Falls, Minn., and trumpet player in the Baylor University Golden Wave Band.

In the wake of Grotberg’s passing, the Cowboy Marching Band paid respect during its game day rehearsal Saturday by learning to play the Baylor Alma Mater, “That Good Old Baylor Line.” The Cowboy Marching Band trumpet section also wore green and gold bandanas throughout the game against Iowa State.

On the Cowboy Marching Band’s Facebook page, David’s father, Clark Grotberg spoke on his families behalf of his appreciation towards Oklahoma State’s gestures.

“You have touched us deeply. We are so humbled by the love and support shown by so many,” Clark Grotberg wrote on Facebook. “David Grotberg’s favorite color is orange even though he wore green and gold with fierce pride. You have showed him great honor in a way that is truly ‘David.’ Thank you so much!”

Although David is no longer here with us, Taeuber said his memory will forever be remembered in the Golden Wave Marching Band.

“We are certainly not going to be forgetting him anytime soon. Even though I didn’t personally know him, you couldn’t miss him because of that big smile he always had on his face,” Taeuber said. “We are a family. His death has affected all of us, and we are going to have to get through it the way we always get through it, together. We are going to have to move on the way he would want us to, by never giving up.”