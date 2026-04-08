Baylor senior finds steady pulse with epilepsy, raises awareness on Purple Day

By Rhea Choudhary | Staff Writer

The device in Houston senior Isla Ritchie’s chest goes off every five minutes. It is subtle, a 30-second pulse she has grown used to, but it is a constant reminder of a condition she’s been living with for over a decade. Nonetheless, Ritchie doesn’t allow it to slow her down.

Ritchie studies entrepreneurship, corporate innovation and international business, along with a minor in Chinese. She is also a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and is serving her second year as president of Baylor’s Urban Dance Society. Ritchie previously completed a summer internship in Singapore and is now preparing to begin her MBA in Healthcare Administration at Baylor after graduating in May.

None of that felt possible when she was first diagnosed.

“I was a very sporty kid,” Ritchie said. “I did triathlons and soccer, then everything kind of came crumbling down.”

At 11 years old, she had her first seizure, waking up in the middle of the night with her arms shaking, unsure of what was happening to her body. After multiple hospital visits and tests, doctors diagnosed her with epilepsy, later classified as drug-resistant epilepsy, meaning traditional medications wouldn’t control her seizures.

At one point, Ritchie’s seizures occurred twice a week, sometimes lasting up to five minutes, with her recovery taking up to days.

“If I had one Monday, then Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were recovery days,” Ritchie said. “Then on Friday, I had another one, and the cycle would just continue.”

Ritchie’s diagnosis went beyond just affecting her physical state, and memory loss became one of the most difficult challenges.

“I lost a lot of my memory,” Ritchie said. “Even now, it’s hard to study because things don’t stick with me.”

According to The Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is not just a rare disorder. One in 26 people will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. About one-third of people with epilepsy have drug-resistant forms of the condition, requiring alternative treatments beyond medication.

In Ritchie’s case, this alternative was Vagus Nerve Simulation Therapy, a device placed in her chest that sends electrical pulses to the brain, regulating seizure activity. However, the adjustment period was not immediate.

“The first six to eight months were a lot harder, and I actually had more seizures, but slowly, it got better,” Ritchie said.

Over time, the frequency of Ritchie’s seizures dropped from multiple times a week to none at all. She went six years seizure-free before experiencing one again last July, and even then, her perspective began to shift.

“I had to remind myself that I didn’t have one for six years,” Ritchie said. “That means it’s possible. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Despite affecting nearly 3.4 million Americans and almost 293,000 people in Texas, epilepsy remains widely undiscussed. Each year on Mar. 26, Purple Day, also known as World Epilepsy Day, is observed worldwide to raise awareness and reduce stigma around epilepsy. People recognize it by wearing purple and sharing their journeys that emphasize the realities of living with epilepsy — Ritchie’s journey included.

Dr. Alyssa Mascolo works with Red Havas in marketing and collaborated with Ritchie and global med-tech company LivaNova to help share her story.

“Epilepsy is often misunderstood, leaving many feeling unseen,” Mascolo said. “Purple Day shines light on real stories from real people to change that.”

Mascolo explained that Ritchie’s experience shows both the struggle of living with epilepsy and the progress made using alternative treatments.

“Her experience reflects what many endure, but also how add-on treatments are helping people regain control of their lives,” Mascolo said.

But that sense of control didn’t just happen. Ritchie still manages multiple health conditions, frequent doctor visits and the harder aspect of living away from home.

“Coming to college at first was definitely a hard switch,” Ritchie said. “I had to transition doctors, learn how to handle everything on my own and start ‘adulting.’”

Academically, Ritchie has had to adapt, often spending more time studying to make up for memory challenges, but she has still found ways to succeed and lead.

“I try my best to be a good student, and I’ve enjoyed dancing for a while, so I’m grateful I’ve been able to keep up with the Urban Dance Society since freshman year,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie’s long-term goal is to pursue a career in healthcare administration, combining her lived experience with a passion for improving systems for others.

“I’ve kind of lived in the hospital while growing up,” Ritchie said. “Healthcare has always been my passion.”

In Ritchie’s journey, epilepsy awareness is not just about the newest statistics found, but about understanding what the reality is behind those numbers: the fear, setbacks and progress that frequently go unseen by people who don’t understand what the diagnosis entails. That is the message she hopes others can take from her story, not just when Purple Day comes around, but every day after.

“It is a long road, but it can get better,” Ritchie said. “I have learned to be patient with what I’m going through. Even when it’s hard, you have to remember things can improve.”