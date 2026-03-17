College is a simulation, we are all willing players

By Chloe Wilson | Intern

On a warm afternoon along the Brazos River, students walk between classes with sugary beverages in hand, backpacks slung over one shoulder and just enough urgency to suggest they might actually be late to class. Kayaks drift slowly across the water near the marina. Somewhere nearby, someone is rehearsing for a student production, and a group of friends debates where to study tonight — Moody Library, Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation or maybe the dreaded Baylor Sciences Building.

Scenes like this unfold every day at Baylor, but they could just as easily belong to nearly every college campus in the country. The buildings may change, the mascots may differ, but the atmosphere feels strikingly similar: contained, lively and strangely insulated.

Sometimes, it seems less like real life and more like a simulation, like a carefully constructed bubble that only pops when pressure from the outside world presses against it, demanding some of its inhabitants to step into the fresh air of adulthood after walking the graduation stage.

College is a place where time is measured not in years, but in semesters; where progress comes in credits instead of promotions, where the biggest crisis of the week might be a lost formal date or a failed midterm exam. The rules are clear, the path forward is structured and, most importantly, there is always another round.

In many ways, college life resembles a never-ending game of Monopoly, with everyone vying for their own boardwalk or railroad.

Dorms are the starting squares where the players first gather their bearings. Lecture halls serve as checkpoints, exchanging knowledge in some made-up point systems. Clubs, organizations and weekend events are our beloved side quests — optional adventures, like property for purchase in Monopoly — offering extra rewards if you have the time and energy to pursue them.

The stakes may seem high while you are playing, but most of the consequences stay safely contained within the borders of the game — in this case, campus life.

Miss a class? There might be a penalty, but the world keeps turning. Change your major? The board simply rearranges itself, and the game continues. Even the social dynamics of college — friendships, breakups, rivalries — unfold in an environment where the next semester offers a built-in reset button.

Of course, some circumstances follow you off the board once you’ve made it to real life; nothing can ever truly have no consequences. However, college students will find these situations don’t come with a handy reset button that was so aptly available from the comfort of a dorm.

More importantly, no place feels quite like a college campus, where asking for help might as well be required rather than recommended. Places like the Paul L. Foster Success Center represent one of the many ways Baylor students can seek advice on life and work. Factor in supplemental instruction, office hours and student-led study groups, and you have an entire force dedicated to ensuring success.

But like every simulation, the environment eventually ends.

Graduation comes almost abruptly, as if someone has switched off the game console. The rules change overnight. The structured checkpoints disappear. Instead of grades, there are paychecks. Instead of the comforting reset of a new semester, life moves forward in a straight line.

Yet the simulation was never meaningless. If anything, its temporary nature is what makes it valuable. College provides a rare stretch of time where mistakes are survivable, and possibilities remain wide open.

The bubble may not last forever, but while it exists, it allows thousands of students walking across campuses like Baylor’s to play the game — learning the rules of the real world before they are fully required to live by them.