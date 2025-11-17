FAA flight restrictions lifted, what students should expect until takeoff

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

After more than a week of widespread delays, cancelations and frustration for Texas travelers, federal officials say relief is ready for landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Sunday that the nationwide flight-reduction emergency order would be terminated at 6 a.m. Nov. 17, allowing airports, including DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport to return to normal operations.

According to KDFW Fox 4 News, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history left air traffic control facilities short-staffed, triggering days of airline delays and reduced air traffic that hit major Texas airports hard.

Last week, hundreds of flights at Texas airports were delayed or canceled as the FAA mandated schedule reductions at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports. Travelers described spending hours waiting on the tarmac, missing connections and in some cases turning around and going home.

Joel Martinez, aviation sciences adjunct professor and former director of aviation for the City of Waco, said the 10% cuts are affecting the local airports the most, as bigger airports in the hubs of cities are allowed to operate almost fully. Because of this, Texas’ large geography allows travelers to drive to its functional, larger airports.

“Waco, Abilene, San Angelo and Tyler, all those airports are typically the most affected just based on the five to six flight number days that smaller airports have,” Martinez said. “When you cut or reduce those flights, that percentage is larger … When it comes to smaller airports like Waco, it has a larger impact. It allows the main airlines to absorb that through other flights coming into those areas.”

Last week, citing safety concerns as staffing shortages grew at air traffic control facilities during the shutdown, the FAA issued an unprecedented order to limit traffic in the skies.

Aviation sciences student, Hinsdale, Ill., freshman Patrick Piller said students should avoid connecting flights, carpool with friends for the long road trip ahead and take early morning flights if possible.

“DFW is the largest hub in Central Texas for outgoing flights, people trying to leave Texas,” Piller said. “Scheduling connection flights [and] driving to the airport causes stress, and the need to plan way in advance than typically students already would for a busy Thanksgiving week.”

Piller said this was a compromise Democrats took to end the shutdown — but he just hopes to be able to get home in time.

“The process of getting back to the normal numbers of air traffic control and center approach workers will take more time, but now I see the process of me getting home a bit more smoothly, just in time for Thanksgiving break,” Piller said.

Despite the disruption to air travel due to the shutdown, a record 81.8 million Americans are set to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, with about 90% planning to drive to their destinations, according to a new forecast from the American Automobile Association.

Martinez said Thanksgiving holiday travelers are not year-round travelers or business travelers. Students need to be aware of airline communication, whether on their flight status or through the airline app.

“Airlines like American, United or Delta will provide you updates via text messages or emails,” Martinez said. “Be aware of checking your inbox or notifications that’ll give you the best opportunity to respond given the scenario. Be patient, airlines themselves are responding to government situations, especially with the TSA workers who have been through a lot in the last 40 days — being patient and flexible is the best thing to lean on.”

The regional airports seeking frequent reductions as a mandated response and the government shutdown is not a good mix for success. Martinez believes this seasonal change will establish a stronger response for airports in the future.

“Airlines are going to be more prepared the next time the government shuts down and makes these types of reduction demands,” Martinez said. “The airlines are going to have a response plan set up or establish a reduction to certain communities.”

According to CBS News, airline leaders have expressed optimism that operations would rebound in time for the Thanksgiving travel period after the FAA lifted its order.