Law enforcement takes plunge to support Special Olympics

By Irma Peña | LTVN Reporter

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop Waco police officers and community members from taking the plunge on Saturday morning. The annual Waco Police Department Polar Plunge brought together law enforcement, families and Special Olympics athletes to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics.

Law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Special Olympics in putting up fundraising events, bringing together officers, families and athletes for a common cause.

Waco PD Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley said officers enjoyed being able to raise awareness and money for this organization.

“It is such an amazing thing to see these athletes get to do the things they didn’t necessarily think they could do or were told they couldn’t do,” Shipley said. “Special Olympics makes it happen — they make sure that their dreams are coming true.”

Lorena PD Chief Scott Holt said that he has been taking the plunge for the past two years and has seen a greater community involvement in events like this one.

“It’s a fun time,” Holt said. “We freeze for a few seconds, but ultimately, it’s about education and recognition. These athletes aren’t different in a way that separates them. They have incredible skill sets and bring so much to our community.”

Briana Jensen, a Polar Plunge participant, said that these types of events inspire her and other friends that participate in the Special Olympics. She hopes to see more events like this in the future.

“I really want them to keep doing events like this,” Jensen said. “It’s really fun, and I just want everyone to enjoy it and have fun.”

With the Polar Plunge now over, Waco PD says their commitment to Special Olympics Texas continues as they look for more ways to involve the community and support local athletes.