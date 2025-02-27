Students can save time, money with adjustments to journalism graduate program

By Ryan Otteson | Reporter

The graduate program for journalism, public relations and new media at Baylor recently announced that it will be reducing the amount of hours needed for students to obtain their master of arts degree. Students and professors are celebrating this as it is saving students time and money.

Dr. Marlene Neill is a professor and graduate program director for journalism and explained that the program has been reduced from requiring 36 credit hours down to just 30 hours.

“We were seeing that other programs across the nation as well as other programs within Baylor are within that 30 credit hour time frame for completion,” Neill said.

Reducing the amount of hours students need to complete allows for Baylor to be more competitive when students are considering where to go to graduate school. In order for this reduction to happen, a research course requirement and one of the electives was removed from the program.

“We took out the outside research class, knowing that we’ve added additional courses within our program so that they’re thoroughly getting the education and research that they need,” Neill said.

The reason that this announcement just came out is because the program just recently received approval to reduce the hours. Graduate journalism students will now complete nine hours of journalism electives as opposed to 12, and six hours related to a specific concentration that they choose. Not only will the shorter program save the students time, it will save them money also.

According to Neill, the six credit hours that were taken off the program will save students roughly $15,000 based on the current tuition rate.

Edinburg graduate student Emeri Drewry believes that being able to complete the program in just one year will be a huge incentive for students. She knows others in the program who are balancing full-time jobs or being parents along with doing the program, so she said students are excited about being able to complete it online.

For Drewry, she said she sees the value in obtaining her graduate degree and has a long-term goal of working in a Children’s Hospital for crisis management or media relations.

“An online option is highly appealing and allows Baylor to be competitive with other journalism masters programs that have online options,” Drewry said.