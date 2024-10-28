A&L Tunesday: Oct. 29

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Luckily for listeners, this past weekend was jam-packed with hot releases from artists like Lady Gaga, Halsey and Tyler, The Creator. Tune in this Tunesday to hear the best of the bunch.

“Pushing Daises” by Ashe, Suki Waterhouse (Oct. 25)

Ladies and gentleman, the collaboration we might not have all been waiting for but are grateful to have: Ashe and Suki Waterhouse in “Pushing Daises”! This song tells of the nightmares the song’ subject endures, such as her lover breaking up with her and cheating on her. Willson and Waterhouse’s voices meld together to create a dream-like dynamic between the unfortunate circumstances of the song and its playful, sunny-afternoon sound. According to an interview with Variety, Willson and Waterhouse said the track was completed in only a day and that its name and flowery theme were inspired by the flowers Ashe brought to the studio that day.

“Ego” by Halsey (Oct. 25)

From her latest album, “The Great Impersonator,” comes Halsey’s “Ego,” a song which sums up much of the content of the collection of songs — putting on a front while simultaneously falling apart. Through this track, we get that classic, grungy Halsey sound found in much of the music from her earlier years. While this song was a stand-out for me, I highly advise taking time to listen to the rest of the album which details anecdotes from Halsey’s darker days before her music career and her more recent health struggles. Additionally, check out some of Halsey’s dress-up looks done in anticipation of the album’s release.

“Disease” by Lady Gaga (Oct. 25)

This single by Gaga is — put into words — beautiful chaos. In the track, Gaga embodies obsession, urging the subject of her song to let her love them. Gaga reverts back to her electro-pop roots with this one, making her fans since the beginning go crazy. “Disease” marks a great start to her upcoming seventh studio album which forecasts more pain-filled songs to come.

“Noid” by Tyler, The Creator (Oct. 28)





In Tyler’s “Noid,” he struggles to find peace from the paparazzi and tries to shake his “paranoia” of constantly feeling watched by the world. This third track on his “Chromakopia” album is backed by soulful voices singing in Chewa, a language sung in Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi. The storyline of the song may be stress-filled, but I can’t help but nod my head along to the psych-rock guitar riffs with each listen. On the visual side of things, “The Bear” star Ayo Edibiri is featured as the obsessed fan in the song’s nightmarish music video.