My judgment is rooted in Christ, not critical race theory

By Camryn Duffy | Photographer

I am sure we all remember the tragic death of George Floyd that sparked a series of protests, riots and cries for help a few seasons ago. With the rising tensions came a series of new rhetoric that I could not ignore. Whether it was a banner, a social media post or a speech, I was becoming increasingly aware that I had something others didn’t: white privilege.

White privilege was a new concept to me. I was shocked by the very fact that I was white, and I was deemed an enemy to colored communities across America. In order to truly get to the root of this, I wanted to find out where this rhetoric was coming from. I found that it was critical race theory.

Critical race theory (CRT), a term coined in the 1970s by legal scholar Kimberle Crenshaw with the help of many others, has quickly morphed from a legal theory into a fully functioning worldview. Being a Christian, I adopt and adhere to my Christian worldview set out in the Bible. And given the fact that many close friends were posting popular tenants of CRT, I followed St. Paul’s orders given in Romans 12:2, “… be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect” (ESV).

For the sake of making a long story short, I am going to give a bird’s eye view into this destructive worldview.

First, CRT looks at the world through a lens of power and separates everyone into one of two categories: oppressed or oppressor. In Stefancic and Delgado’s book, “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction,” the two scholars generally categorize all white people into the oppressor group and non-whites into the oppressed group. While this has major implications in and of itself, it speaks to what CRT defines as the cause of evil and suffering: whiteness.

This explanation of CRT implies that white people are born with an inherent power over non-whites and either implicitly or explicitly use it to oppress them.

Yes, you heard that right.

Even if a white person does not have a racist bone in their body, CRT says their skin color automatically attributes them to a higher system of “whiteness,” found in public policy, law and government, that functions to oppress the lives of non-whites.

Now, what does the Bible say about CRT?

Though CRT says that we should look at society through a lens of power — grouping ourselves and others into oppressed or oppressor categories based on race — Genesis 1:27 says, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created them” (ESV). By using human-made labels such as “oppressor” and “oppressed” based on such arbitrary criteria as race, CRT is feeding into Satan’s lie that we are defined by anything other than who God created us to be.

Secondly, these labels are divisive. While St. Paul stresses the importance of unity and peace, CRT constantly divides people instead of focusing on unity in Christ.

As for the problem of evil and suffering, CRT attributes evil to whiteness while the gospel says sin is the cause of all evil. Furthermore, sin affects everyone and is not limited to a people group; it is indiscriminate in who it affects.

Lastly, CRT says that redemption and truth can be found through listening to non-whites, yet the Bible says that truth is objective rather than relative. As Christians, we are reference points for how truth is not found in a certain person’s experience, whether it be a person with white or black skin.

As a Christian, my truth is found deeply rooted in the gospel. “All scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness,” (ESV) 2 Timothy 3:16 says.

Though this was an extremely brief explanation and counterargument to CRT, I encourage all students to dive deeply into what they adhere to. If America is truly about being anti-racist and equal, we ought to suffocate the harmful worldview of critical race theory.

The message of the Gospel is to love God and love neighbors whilst waiting for Christ our King to return and establish perfect peace. Until then, I preach that we look beyond skin color, stereotypes and prejudice. Instead, as a Baylor community, let us move past hatred and look toward unity that is rooted in the eternal word of God.