WTDW: 1/21-1/29

Studio Magic PACT Art Show | Jan. 21 – Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve gallery, 712 Austin Ave | Free | Professional Artists of Central Texas exhibit and sell original fine art

Virtual First Pitch Luncheon | Jan. 21 | 12:00 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Zoom – register at wacochamber.com | Free | Catch a conversation facilitated by John Morris with Baylor’s head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez and more featuring a special video message from the Texas Rangers

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 23 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Paranormal Tour of Dr Pepper Museum | Jan. 23 | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 South 5th Street | $30 per person | Take a two-hour guided tour of the depths of the museum and investigate rumored paranormal activity with EMF readers

Miracle Match Marathon Waco | Jan. 23 – Jan. 24 | Virtual – sign up at miraclematchraceseries.run | $10 – $40 | Participate in a virtual 10K, 5K, or KIDS race series to benefit the Marrow Donor Program

Prayer Flag Making Class | Jan. 24 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Art Center of Waco, 1400 Speight Ave | Pay What You Can donation | Fiber arts workshop to create meaningful flags reflecting hopes and dreams using dye, print, embroidery, and more

Monday Night Lights MTB Rides | Jan. 25 | 7:15 p.m. | 112 Mary Ave. Ste 1 | Free | Meet at the Bicycle World shop and join a night ride to Cameron Park, lights required

Baylor FitWell Classes | Jan. 25 & on | Baylor SLC, 209 Speight Ave | Free | All Fitwell classes (except F45) are now free for faculty, staff, students and spouses including yoga, Refit dance, Bear Cycle, kickboxing and more

Mario Kart Tournament | Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Sign up through CL for location | Free | Compete in Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch to win cool prizes through the Campus Living and Learning’s Residence Hall Association, personal switch required