One man dead after verbal altercation turns deadly at party near campus

Last night, a shooting at a Halloween party near the Baylor campus left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred sometime before 12:30 a.m. at The Grove at Waco Apartments, 2826 S. University Parks Dr. where neither of the victims were residents.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton of the Waco Police Department said in a press release Friday morning there was a verbal altercation at a party that turned deadly when one of the persons began shooting.

Swanton’s release said the man who died was a 22-year-old, black male, who was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Pending notification of next of kin, his name is not yet being released. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson.

Police said the second victim, Davion Hawkins, was released after treatment at a local hospital.

Justin Hargis, a new resident to Waco and The Grove at Waco Apartments, told the Lariat he was driving down La Salle Ave. when his sister called asking him to come back to the apartment complex.

“She’s freaking out, screaming, crying on the phone, saying I need you to turn around and come back,” said Hargis.

Hargis’s sister told him on the phone that there were gunshots and that she believed someone had just been shot.

Hargis returned to the apartment complex before the police arrived. He said he ran up to the apartment and saw a man peeking out at the site before taking off in the opposite direction.

According to Hargis, his sister said someone apparently had been kicked out of the party and an altercation started. Then his sister said multiple people heard someone say, “Shoot them. Just go ahead and shoot them. You can do it.”

The investigation is ongoing.