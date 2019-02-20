New system will change Moody Memorial Library

By Michelle Perez | Reporter

Moody Memorial Library is making big changes for the following school year, which mean changing their online record keeping system. This includes the BearCat system students use on a daily basis, as well as OSOFAST.

BearCat is the catalog of Baylor University Libraries which allows students to search for information by author, title, and even subject while utilizing BearCat. With the new system being put in place, students will be able to find information quicker and librarians will be able to catalog them in a faster way.

OSOFAST is a service where students can find research material such as media items and journal articles. The new system will update the website so it will have faster results.

Like any software system, updates are crucial to the maintenance of a device. However, since the system is being replaced and not updated, major changes will be made for librarians and information technicians.

Although the system that will be put in place will not be completely different on the student’s side, it will completely change how the library runs on the other end, according to Carl Flynn, the director of marketing & communications for information technology & university libraries.

"This change will be less disruptive than other changes Baylor is planning to make," Flynn said. Baylor is also planning on replacing the system Baylor campus runs on which will change the way the university functions.

On a day-to-day basis, the librarians and even student workers will have to make adjustments when it comes to cataloging and helping students get the books they need. On the students’ end however, the basic website will look extremely similar with only small changes to the overall look.

“I’m glad they’re not drastically changing how students work the website. I know I just got comfortable using BearCat.” Atlanta, GA, Sophomore Mason McBee explained. When using the website, students will receive a more accurate and faster result with the new system.

In support of the university libraries mission which states, “Baylor University Libraries is to support excellence in teaching and learning, enhance research and discovery and foster scholarship and success by providing academic life centers, scholarly resources and technological innovation,” the library is committed to install this new system as well as train staff members on how to use it.

Although the system is not launching for another four months, it will compliment and adjust better to the other new system Baylor is implementing, called “Ignite.” This project will completely replace the cloud system the university is currently running on. With both of these in place, students will have more opportunities for research and better access to modern technology.