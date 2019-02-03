Baylor grads speak to BIC students after being honored as outstanding young alumni

By Bridget Sjoberg | Staff Writer

Notable Baylor grads Ashley Killough (’09) and John-Paul Hayworth (’01) took a trip back to campus this past Friday to speak with students about their ventures post graduation. They discussed topics like the transition from Baylor to the corporate world and working in Washington D.C. when they spoke to the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core (BIC).

Killough, a congressional producer for CNN, and Hayworth, the executive director of the D.C. State Board of Education, gave the lecture while on campus to accept awards as outstanding young alumni by the Baylor Line Foundation.

Along with being Baylor grads, Killough and Hayworth were also both members of BIC while attending the university. Killough said that receiving an educational foundation from BIC helped in developing her skills as a journalist.

“I loved BIC- instilling that critical thinking has been helpful as a journalist to really question everything that you’re covering and reporting, and to think deeper about issues,” Killough said. “Another great thing that I loved about BIC was getting exposure to different cultures, and as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized how important it is to have that exposure and be around diversity- it expands your world so much and I feel like I got a bit of a head start on that because I was in BIC.”

Both Killough and Hayworth also discussed how they managed to adjust from attending a university like Baylor to ultimately living in cities and finding professional jobs.

“I think an important piece of advice I would give is to not take yourself too seriously- when you take your first job, it’s not going to be your job for the rest of your career,” Haywoth said. “You’ll be promoted, move to other places and do a lot of other things. If it’s not perfect at first, it’s ok.”

Killough also offered advice regarding the transition from a university to the job force, mentioning how not being afraid to be assertive and to embrace new opportunities can be helpful when it comes to making contacts and landing a job that you love.

“Something that I’ve found to be the case, especially in the media and DC, is that connections and networking are so huge- the traditional application process can work and resumes can stand out among others, but a lot of times job selections come down to internal decisions,” Killough said. “Putting yourself out there and not being shy about explaining what you want to do is important. A piece of advice that has stuck out to me is to not say no to opportunities- it’s exhausting advice but it helps you to expand networks and learn more.”

Killough and Hayworth also both discussed the paths that they have taken since their time at Baylor. Killough attended Columbia University for graduate school in journalism, and received a Fulbright grant to pursue journalism and research in Armenia. She spoke about several candidates that she followed on the campaign trail for CNN during the 2016 presidential election, including Jeb Bush and Donald Trump, and about her current position covering Congress.

Hayworth received a Masters degree from the University of Connecticut, and moved to D.C. where he has worked for various advisory boards and committees, currently working in education. He spoke about the work completed through the DC State Board of Education, particularly the Board’s role in assessing schools in a cumulative manner.

“My board was sworn in on January 2nd, and we have a nine member board with four new members- it’s a very different group. The previous leadership was very much driven by consensus, and strove to bring in policy that everyone or the majority could agree on. It remains to be seen whether or not new leadership will follow something similar,” Hayworth said. “The board can’t start policy but has the authority to approve measures, and we use that power to achieve change. We pushed hard to see that schools were not being rated solely on test scores, but rather that students were growing towards a certain goal.”

Texarkana, Ark., freshman Christina Cannady is involved in BIC at Baylor, and decided to attend the lecture to learn more about what it’s like to have a job related to politics.

“I recently switched my major to political science- I used to be biology pre-dental but I’ve been really interested in politics since coming to Baylor and am now political science and international studies,” Cannady said. “I’m looking into interning in D.C., and after getting the email about this event, I really wanted to learn more.”

Something that stood out to Cannady was how Killough and Hayworth spoke about choosing a side or remaining moderate while working in a political atmosphere.

“Someone asked about picking sides when you get to DC, and that’s not something I had previously thought about,” Cannady said. “I thought that was very interesting- it would be hard to be moderate in DC since many seem to choose a side without switching back and forth since that could seem untrustworthy.”

Killough and Hayworth officially received their outstanding young alumni awards at a ceremony in the Baylor Club on Friday night, hosted by the Baylor Line Foundation.