Study finds white males hold majority of leadership positions in college sports

By Francesca Maietta | Reporter

White men overwhelmingly fill leadership positions at top-college level sports programs in universities across the nation, according to a study by The University of Central Florida published on Oct. 3.

The study found that 85 percent of leadership positions were held by white men and women. White men predominantly held those positions, making up 73 percent of college presidents or chancellors and almost 77 percent of athletic directors at 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools. FBS encompasses the 130 most prestigious athletic institutions in Division I. There are 22 women working as presidents or chancellors (17 percent), with only five of those being women of color. There are 12 women working as FBS athletic directors, 10 of which are white.

To provide a Baylor perspective on the situation, The Lariat reached out to David Kaye, the assistant athletic director for Baylor Athletics communications, who provided a statement in regards to the athletic leadership at Baylor:

“Since his arrival, Mack Rhoades — Baylor Athletics vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics — has made a commitment to encourage and promote diversity amongst his staff. Mack’s executive team consists of 33 percent females and 44 percent ethnic minorities. Also, as of 2017, Baylor Athletics coaching staff consisted of 21 percent African Americans, ranking 72 percent higher than other D1 institutions in the employment of African American coaches. Over the past two years, Baylor Athletics has made tremendous progress in bringing diversity to the department, by fostering a culture of inclusivity including diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences.”

According to the study by UCF, “White men held 76.9 percent of the 130 athletics director positions at FBS schools. White women held 7.7 percent of the AD positions. The number of athletics directors of color totaled 20 (15.4 percent). In 2018, there were seven new hires for athletic director positions, including five women, one Latino, and one white male. The percentage of women and women of color serving in athletic director roles have reached an all-time high since the first release of this report in 2006. Eighty-five percent of faculty athletics representatives (FARs) were white and 31.6 percent were women. There were only three women of color who were FARs. There was a higher percentage of whites as FARs than whites who were full-time faculty.”

Baylor’s football coaching staff is made up of 12 males, five of them being African-American and the remaining seven being white. The men’s basketball team has four male coaches, half of which are white and the other half African-American. The women’s basketball team has four coaches as well, three of which are female, one white and two African-American, and the fourth coach is a white male. The baseball team has four white male coaches. The volleyball team has three coaches, two white males and one white female. The men’s tennis team has three white male coaches. The women’s tennis team has five coaches, two white males and three white females. The men’s golf team has two white male coaches. The women’s golf team has three coaches, one white male and two white females.

There are 40 total coaches within the nine sports teams at Baylor. Out of the 40 coaches, 31 of them are male and nine are female. Out of the 31 male coaches, only seven are African-American. Of the nine female coaches, two of them are African-American. Sixty percent of the coaches at Baylor University are white males.

Baylor University’s diversity inclusion mission statement is “to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.”

Conway, Ark., senior Ethan Sterka said he finds diversity important, but not a concerning matter for Baylor.

“Diversity itself I think is important,” Sterka said. “It allows you to gather experiences and knowledge from people of all different backgrounds and walks of life. In leadership positions though, diversity should be less significant because those positions should be reserved for those with the most amount of knowledge, experience and work ethic, regardless of their cultural or ethnic background.”