Man killed crossing I-35

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a car Thursday night around 8 p.m. The man driving the vehicle was not charged with any crimes.

The driver was injured slightly, but had “non-life threatening injuries,” according to a police officer at the scene.

“About 8:38 p.m. we got a call that an individual had been struck by a car in the 900 block of South I-35. When we arrived, we found that a black male had been struck and he is deceased,” an officer at the scene said.

The man had been trying to cross the highway.