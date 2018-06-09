Baylor track and field wrap up season at NCAA Outdoor Championships

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

The Baylor track and field team finished its season at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore over the weekend.

Junior Wil London, who qualified for the 400-meter final with a 44.98 to grab the final at-large spot Thursday, finished in eighth place with a time of 46. 20 seconds.

Head coach Todd Harbour said that London battled the best he could especially considering the conditions of the track and weather elements that were additional factors he had to deal with.

“It was a tough race out of lane one. It’s even tougher with the rain, but I’m proud of the season he had,” Harbour said.

London also finished eighth in the event in 2017, finishing with a time of 46. 20 seconds.

The Bears finished in seventh place in the 4×400-meter relay, running a time of 3:04:54. The team, consisting of London, junior Antwuan Musgrove, freshman Howard Fields III, and junior Caleb Dickson, finished with their third best time of the season, closing out the meet.

Baylor scored a total of three points, coming in a tie for 55th place. The University of Georgia claimed the NCAA men’s outdoor National Championship.

On Saturday night, the Baylor women’s 4×400-meter relay team finished eighth overall.

The team of juniors Kiana Horton and Taylor Bennett and sophomores Victoria Powell and Aaliyah Miller finished with a time of 3:32:63.

The team ran a 3:30:03, good for fourth in program history in a second place finish in heat one, to qualify for Saturday’s final.

“These young ladies have had a great year, and to know (heading into the relay) that we could possibly not be represented in the finals on Saturday, that was a little bit depressing. To see them fight and come back—it was a great ending,” Harbour said.

Thanks to a first place finish in the 4×400-meter relay, USC claimed the 2018 women’s outdoor National Championship.

The women finished up their individual and qualifying events on Thursday. In the 200-meter, Bennett finished 17th overall with a time of 23.11.

Miller tallied a 2:08:33 in the 800-meter race. She finished seventh in heat three and 23rd overall.

In the 400-meter, Horton finished seventh in her heat and 21st overall with a time of 53.33 seconds.

The women’s team scored one point and finishes in a tie for 63rd overall.