Men’s golf finishes 30th at NCAA Championship

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s golf had its season come to an end over the weekend after finishing 30th in the NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

The Bears finished 46 over par, shooting a 297, 298 and a final round of 315.

Baylor head coach Mike McGraw said that despite the disappointing finish, his team accomplished a great deal this season.

“Not the finish we wanted, but nonetheless a year to be proud of. The guys did a lot of good things this year, had a high ranking for most of the year, so you can’t say the year was a failure at all,” McGraw said. “We did a lot of good things, and we had a lot of learning experiences. If we can do some developing over the summer I think we’ll be fine next fall.”

Oklahoma State (E), Duke (+8), Texas Tech (+9), Oklahoma (+11), Auburn (+15), Alabama (+16), Texas (+16) and Texas A&M (+17) were the top eight schools after three rounds and advanced to match play.

Individually, senior Matthew Perrine was the top finisher for Baylor, finishing with an eight over par, 224 for the tournament. Perrine shot a 70, 76 and a 78 on the final day of the championship.

Junior Braden Bailey was not far behind, shooting a 10 over par, 226 for the tournament. Bailey shot a 76, 70 and an 80 in his three rounds.

Junior Garret May finished at 12 over par, 228 for the tournament, freshman Ryan Grider was 17 over for the tournament with a 233 and sophomore Cooper Dossey was 25 over par for the tournament, finishing with a 241.

Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno and Augusta’s Broc Everett finished tied atop the leaderboard, with a seven under par, 281.