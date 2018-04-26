What to do in Waco this Weekend: April 26—28

FRIDAY APRIL 27





BLOCK PARTY AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: Live music, food trucks, face painting, drinks and games. Live music includes Thomas Csorba, The Irons, Brody Price, Patric Johnston, Andrew James, The Fossil Lickers and Jaimee Harrisa and a surprise guest. | Tickets: $5 general admission, $15 VIP. 2 – 9:45 p.m. at Pinewood Coffee Bar, 3332 Austin Ave.

NEXT TO NORMAL: This musical explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. It won three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and additionally won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize. | Tickets: $7 – $12. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N 15th St.

FOURTH FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN MCGREGOR: Come stroll the Historic Main Street of McGregor, Texas and enjoy shopping, sales, dining and entertainment. Participating boutiques and restaurants will be open. | 6 to 8 p.m. on Historic Main Street, McGregor, TX, 121 S. Main St.

MCLENNAN THEATRE: McLennan Community College Theatre presents “The Wind in the Willows.” Family fun abounds as Kenneth Grahame’s charming storybook tale springs off the page and onto the Bosque River Stage. | 7:30 p.m. at McLennan Community College, 1400 College Dr.

BAYLOR NEW MUSIC CONCERT: Presented by the studio of Dr. Ben Johansen, Lecturer in Composition and Computer Music at Baylor University | Free. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Meadows Recital Hall, Baylor University, 60 Baylor Ave.

48TH ANNUAL WACO COTTON PALACE PRODUCTION: The Waco Cotton Palace is an energetic stage production that recounts the history of Waco. The colorful two-hour stage show features local residents who use drama, song and dance to chronicle the history of Cotton Palace. | 8 p.m. at Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave.

SATURDAY APRIL 28





7TH ANNUAL RACE ONE: Baylor Alpha Tau Omega is partnering with Mission Waco to host a 5K and 1 mile run. | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Jubilee Park, North 15th Street and Colcord.

WACO DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET: A variety of vendors featuring the best local agricultural producers and artisan vendors within 150-miles of Waco. Join the fun every Saturday. | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

HOTAN 5K RUN FOR AUTISM: The Heart of Texas Autism Network (HOTAN), in collaboration with Waco Striders, is presenting their annual walk for Autism and 5k run for Autism. | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Brazos Park East.

ALL BREED RESCUE: Rescue organizations from all over the state come together to show Central Texas they are serious about making Central Texas a no-kill area. Come adopt, shop and visit with your favorite breeds. | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Heritage Square, 3rd St. and Washington Ave.

PICNIC IN THE PARK: Keep Waco Beautiful is hosting its 2nd Annual Picnic in the Park. The evening will be full of food, dancing, adult beverages, audible and silent auctions, bounce houses and door prizes. | 5 – 9 p.m. at Miss Nellie’s Pretty Place, 2601 N University Parks Dr.

SELENA TRIBUTE: This Selena tribute band’s members have lived and played to the remarkable music that Selena brought to us for at least 15 years. | 9 p.m. at The Backyard Bar, Stage, and Grill, 511 S 8th St.





SUNDAY APRIL 29





LIVE MUSIC AT COMMON GROUNDS: Kings Kaleidoscope (Christian Alternative/Indie) with The Sing Team and Honest Men. | Tickets: $15 – $20. 8 p.m. at Common Grounds, 1123 S. 8th St.

ONGOING

BFA EXHIBITION: Baylor Bachelor of Fine Art students display their senior portfolios at the Martin Museum of Art in the Hooper Schafer Fine Arts building. | Free, Museum hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday.

NORTHERN TRIANGLE ART EXHIBIT: Baylor’s Social Innovation Collaboration Initiative is displaying artifacts and artwork that focus on the current Central American Refugee Crisis. | Free, April 19 through Sept. 16 at the Mayborn Museum.