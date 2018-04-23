Bear Briefs: April 24-26

Waco police to host prescription drug take-back

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is on Saturday. Area police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to properly dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted prescription and over the counter drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28 at multiple locations around Waco, including the Baylor University Police Department in the Speight Avenue Parking Deck at 1521 S 4th St. Doing this can also prevent pill abuse and theft. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Science Thursdays to discuss spacetime ripples

The Mayborn Museum Complex and Baylor Physics Department will present its weekly lecture Science Thursdays at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mayborn Museum. The lecture will be “Einstein’s Spacetime Ripples Captured!” by Dr. Anzhong Wang, Baylor physics professor. Coffee and cookies will be provided prior to the lecture at 6:30. The lecture is free to the Waco community and Baylor students.

Baylor to host free farmers market

Baylor will be hosting a free farmer’s market from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Fountain Mall. The event will offer free fruits, vegetables, bread and more to students, faculty, staff and employees. Baylor encourages attendees to bring their own bags in an effort to be more sustainable.

Annual film festival screens this weekend

The Baylor film and digital media department is hosting its annual Black Glasses Film Festival on Friday at the Waco Hippodrome. The event features short films produced by Baylor students. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults and can be purchased through the Hippodrome’s box office.