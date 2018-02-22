Late rally pushes Team USA ahead in medal count

By Max Calderone | Sports Writer

It was a good week for the Americans in PyeongChang, South Korea, as they added nine more Olympic medals since the Lariat’s last update.

This late charge has moved Team USA ahead to fourth place with 21 total medals, including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Perhaps the most notable win was the American women’s hockey team, which claimed the gold medal title after defeating Canada 3-2 after as shootout in the tournament’s championship round.

It was redemption for the Americans, who had previously lost to Canada earlier in the Olympics. This was Team USA’s first women’s hockey gold medal since 1998.

American forward Gigi Marvin said she was proud of the way her team fought and battled through adversity.

“We’ve endured so much, we’ve persevered through so much,” Marvin said to NBC reporters after the game. “There’s so much character in our team.”

Southlake junior Davis Keene said it was fun to watch such an entertaining game, with a particularly thrilling ending.

“What a spectacular finish,” Keene said. “Not only was it great to see them get a gold for the first time in so many years, but it was a big win for the U.S. in general as we have sort of struggled through this Olympics.”

American freestyle skier David Wise defended his 2014 gold medal win in the men’s halfpipe as he and Team USA teammate Alex Ferreira placed first and second in the event, adding two more medals to the United States’ total. New Zealand’s Nico Porteous rounded out the podium taking the bronze.

Downhill skiing superstars Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn also got in on the medal party, with Shriffin grabbing a silver in the women’s combined event, her second of the 2018 Winter Olympics, and Vonn taking the bronze in the women’s downhill.

Vonn said after the race that this was most likely her final Olympics.

“It’s sad, this was my last downhill,” Vonn said in a post-race interview. “I wish I could keep going. I have so much fun. My body just probably can’t take another four years.”

The United States also picked up a silver medal in women’s big air snowboarding, thanks to Jamie Anderson‘s combined score of 177.25 after two runs. Austria’s Anna Gasser brought home the gold after scoring a total of 185.00, including a 96.00 on her final run.

More silver medals were given to the American tandem of Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor, who finished second in the women’s bobsled. Team USA also snagged the gold in women’s cross-country skiing team sprint, with Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins coming in first place.

Last but not least, the American team of Carlijn Schoutens, Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe and Mia Manganello took the bronze in speed skating’s women’s team pursuit, as Team USA defeated Canada by four-tenths of a second to claim the medal.

Coming up next for Team USA, the men’s curling team will compete for the gold medal against Sweden on Saturday. Teenager Red Gerard can win his second medal of the games on Saturday in the men’s big air snowboarding.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will conclude on Sunday, highlighted by the men’s hockey gold medal final. All events can be watched on NBC’s family of networks.