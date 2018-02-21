Rainy weather causing changes to Baylor athletics’ schedules

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

Central Texas weather is having a major affect on Baylor athletics this week.

Baylor softball announced Wednesday afternoon that it has cancelled its upcoming Baylor Invitational Tournament. The decision was made due to the current amount of rain and with more rain in the forecast for this weekend.

The Lady Bears have reached an agreement to play a doubleheader with Abilene Christian on Sunday. The first game will begin at 1 p.m with the second one to follow 30 minutes after.

This is the second time this week that the Baylor softball team has had to adjust its schedule. The Lady Bears were set to play a game at UTSA on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to weather.

Baylor softball is coming off a 4-0 weekend performance in the Black and Gold Invitational where the Lady Bears knocked off two ranked teams in No. 24 McNeese State 7-1 on Friday and No. 9 Alabama 2-1 on Sunday.

The Lady Bears moved up two spots to No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 Coaches Poll and currently boast the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week in junior Gia Rodoni and Big 12 Player of the Week, senior outfielder Jessie Scroggins.

Baylor is the lone undefeated team left in the Big 12 conference.

Softball isn’t the only team adjusting its schedule do to the weather.

Earlier in the week, Baylor baseball cancelled its game with No. 16 Dallas Baptist and is still working to determine a makeup date.

Baylor men’s tennis is currently scheduled for a Saturday doubleheader with Abilene Christian beginning at 2 p.m. No decision to move the match indoors has been made at this time.

Stay tuned to the Baylor Lariat and follow @bulariatsports on Twitter for up to date changes in Baylor Athletics.