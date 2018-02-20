Music can improve your overall health

By Kaitlyn DeHaven | Social Media Editor

You hear it filling your car on a long road trip, floating across a coffee shop on a rainy Sunday afternoon or even in your room while you get ready to go on a date with that boy you’ve been flirting with for months now.

Music fills our days, spilling over into so many parts of our lives that we sometimes fail to notice its sweet serenade. While it’s wonderful that such artistic melodies are so engrained into our lives, it’s vital that instead of just leaving it as the background soundtrack to our lives, we take time to appreciate what music has to offer.

We’ve all had those day where we have to turn on Adele and cry our hearts out, but often, even if we don’t realize it, music can have the opposite effect on us. Music soothes the soul and can heal even the most broken of hearts. Through the process of distraction and the energy music offers, it helps the listener feel more in control and positive about whatever their circumstances may be. Even if the music is sad, taking the time to deal with your emotions through an art form can be relieving and can show you that you aren’t alone.

Music has a role in the medical field as well in reducing chronic pain and alleviating depression. Just as ballads can distract you after a break-up, it can also distract you from post-surgery pain and chronic pain. This being said, music is an extremely desirable anecdote for pain, considering there are usually no negative side effects and no cost.

Emotion and music have an interesting relationship in our brains. There’s actually a part of our brain that connects music and memories, and can bring us back to times in our past that we associate with a certain tune. Because of this, music can improve our memory and reconnect us with the world. This is especially beneficial for people with Alzheimer’s because despite their lack of connection with their past, they can reconnect with old times by listening to some of their favorite melodies from when they were younger.

Music also can give motivation and can help you physically. Whether you need that one last push to get through your workout, or if you need motivation to write the 10-page research paper your professor assigned, listening to music is a great way to help you get it done quickly. Listening to music can actually decrease your fatigue, helping you stay awake longer and exercise for longer amounts of time.

If all these pros weren’t reason enough, it’s also important to listen to music to learn about our past and embrace culture. There’s so much meaning behind every piece of music, and listening to it can really tell you about the writer and the artist. Looking back and listening to music throughout the ages really helps to get a grip on what the culture was like in that time period and sometimes can even take you back to the era itself.

Music is an integral part of our daily routines and lifestyles and should not be overlooked. It’s been around for ages and has amazing health benefits, so take a minute, listen to a tune and treat yourself to the melodious sounds.