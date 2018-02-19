What to do in Waco this Week — February 20

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 20

Meet the Artist- Ron Campbell: Ron Campbell, Beatles’ Yellow Submarine animator who also worked for 50 years in children’s television animation including Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats and Winnie the Pooh, will be exhibiting his Beatles cartoons and painting live. | 4 – 8 p.m. at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Annual Mission Waco Banquet: Dr. Soong-Chan Rah, associate professor of church growth and evangelism at North Park Theological Seminary in Chicago, will be the guest speaker for the annual Mission Waco banquet. | $55 for individual tickets, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center.

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 21

Cultivate Sound Sessions: Percussionist James Deluca with Dave Wild and Chuck Jennings. | 7:00 p.m. at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave.

Open Mic Night: Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve. Featured artist each week. | 8 – 10 p.m. at Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 22

“South Pacific” Musical: Ensign Nellie Forbush and islander Emile de Becque fall in love during World War II in this Rogers and Hammerstein Musical | $10 tickets, $8 for senior adults and students; 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday at McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.

Baylor Women’s Choir Festival concert: The 60-voice Baylor University Women’s Choir and young women singers from eleven area high schools and the Youth Chorus of Central Texas will join talents as part of the 2018 Women’s Choir Festival Concert. | Free, 4:30 p.m. in Jones Concert Hall.

ONGOING

Artifacts of Human Trafficking Art Exhibition “We invite you to shine a light into the darkness through art as we explore the pervasive sex trafficking industry in the United States through Artifacts of Human Trafficking, an installation created by Austin artist, Amie Stone King” | 8:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. Monday — Friday, February 12 — March 16 at the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, 811 Washington Ave.

Biennial Baylor Art Faculty Exhibition | Tuesday — Friday 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. | January 18 — February 25 at the Martin Museum of Art in Hooper Schafer Fine Arts Center