What to do in Waco this Weekend

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 16





McLane Stadium Tours: “A 90 minute guided tour of the stadium with stops in featured areas such as the Baylor locker room, President’s Suite, on the field, and more” | 12:00 p.m. at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Noah Gunderson with Aaron Gillespie: “Live acoustic/folk music” Tickets $22 day of show | 7:00 p.m. doors, 8:00 p.m. show at Common Grounds, 1123 S. 8th Street.

Live Music at The Grape, Wine Bar & Bistro: Live music every Thursday and Friday | 7 — 10 p.m. at 2006 N Valley Mills Dr.





SATURDAY FEBRUARY 17





Waco Downtown Farmers Market: “A variety of vendors featuring the best local agricultural producers and artisan vendors within 150-miles of Waco.” | Entrees from $14.95- $24.95. 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 500 Washington Ave.

Zack & Jim’s 25th Anniversary Blowout: “Entertainers for the evening are Mike Stanley Band, Roger Creager, Koe Wetzel and Saints 11.” Floor tickets are $8, balcony is free | – 12:00 a.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd

Cultivate Sound Sessions: “Dave Wild plays solo piano.” | 8 p.m. at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Avenue.

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 18

Baylor Concert Band: “The concert band, a 74-member ensemble of woodwind, brass, and percussion players, will present their annual winter program Sunday afternoon.” Free, open to the public | 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building

Mardi Gras Celebration!: “Join us for our Mardi Gras Celebration! Mardi Gras will kick off Thursday, February 15th and ends Sunday February 18th! Everyone will receive a set of beads at the door.” | 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Skate World Waco, 401 Towne Oaks Dr.





ONGOING

Biennial Baylor Art Faculty Exhibition | Tuesday — Friday 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. | January 18 — February 25 at the Martin Museum of Art in Hooper Schafer Fine Arts Center