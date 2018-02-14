Baylor community gathers for Ash Wednesday services

By Meredith Aldis | Broadcast Reporter

Being at Baylor allows something special for students: To have worship services on campus. On Wednesday, Ash Wednesday services were led by campus ministers.

Various Waco residents and students gathered at Elliston Chapel for a bilingual Ash Wednesday service. They came together for a time of prayer, songs and reflection to mark the beginning of the Lenten season.

University Chaplain Dr. Burt Burleson and Carlos Colón, Assistant Director for Worship Chapel, imposed ashes at the service along with other campus ministers.