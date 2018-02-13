4 movies to warm your heart this Valentine’s Day

By Bailey Brammer | Editor-in-Chief

Whether you’re following up a big date night with your significant other or enjoying quality time with the girls over chocolates and candy, Valentine’s Day is a prime excuse to settle in and watch a movie.

In today’s world of on-demand streaming sites, however, it’s easy to spend more time deciding what to watch than actually enjoying the film. If you’re looking to pop some popcorn and enjoy a rom-com this Wednesday, without the stress of selecting the perfect flick, look no further. The Lariat compiled a list of movies that are available to stream on Netflix that will suit whatever mood you’re in this V-Day.

If you need a laugh: “Hitch” (2005)

The ever charming and hilarious Will Smith portrays Alex Hitchens, or Hitch, who works as the “Dating Doctor” and helps men who have little confidence with women realize their value. Although Hitch teaches his clients to be smooth, he falls for a beautiful journalist named Sara (Eva Mendes), and as he pursues her, a series of awkward, unplanned and just plain funny moments ensue.

Through laughable exchanges and heartfelt declarations, Smith and Mendes are the perfect, albeit dysfunctional, on-screen couple. If you’ve been drowning in tests, overwhelmed with Sing practices or just need to laugh, this movie is the one for you.

If you’re feeling inspired: “Midnight in Paris” (2011)

Beginning with one of the most beautiful montages of Paris, this movie follows Gil (Owen Wilson), his fiancé (Rachel McAdams) and her parents’ trip to the City of Lights. Early on, it’s evident that Gil’s creativity and yearning for travel are stifled and even unappreciated by his fiancé. To get away for a while and take in the beauty of Paris, Gil takes a walk through the twisting, paved streets, and discovers himself in an entirely different era: the 1920’s.

This movie, though not exactly a love story between two people, serves as a reminder that it’s important to pursue what you’re passionate about … not what other people want you to be passionate about. If you’re just getting out of a relationship, this film could also give you a much-needed dose of the importance of self-worth and the value of letting go.

If you’re feeling like a throwback: “Can’t Buy Me Love” (1987)

In that classic ’80s movie style, “Can’t Buy Me Love” focuses on the adorably nerdy Ronald Miller (Patrick Dempsey) and his attempt to make it into the cool kids’ crowd at school. Miller ends up paying one of the most popular girls in school, Cindy Mancini (Amanda Peterson), to pretend to be his girlfriend for a month. Miller ends up more popular than she does, but at the cost of a few priceless relationships.

Although this isn’t a John Hughes movie, it definitely has everything a teen ’80s movie should: a rowdy high school party, mean girls, dumb jocks, an adorable date scene that involves an airplane graveyard and, of course, rock ‘n’ roll. This film would be great for relaxing with the girls for Gal-entine’s Day, or cuddling up with bae for a laid back night in.

If you love Ryan Reynolds: “Definitely, Maybe” (2008)

I’m not sure anyone in their right mind would say “no” to a Ryan Reynolds rom-com on Valentine’s Day, and since “The Proposal” isn’t available on Netflix, this is the next best thing.

Reynolds plays Will Hayes, a single dad who’s recently gone through a divorce, and stars opposite Abigail Breslin, who portrays his daughter Maya. After a school day spent learning about the birds and the bees, Maya asks Will a few questions and he ends up telling her a lengthy bedtime story about how he met Maya’s mother.

This chick flick is a great mixture of laughs, lessons and love, and the flashbacks keep the audience guessing who Maya’s mother is until the very end.