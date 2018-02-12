Bear Briefs for Feb. 13

Tuesday Talks give advice on LinkedIn profiles

The Office of Career & Professional Development is hosting a discussion on LinkedIn profiles for today’s Tuesday Talks event from 5 to 6 p.m. in 301 Marrs McLean Science Building. Richard McLemore, top corporate user and LinkedIn advocate, will be leading the discussion, sharing about his experience. The discussion will tell participants how LinkedIn can help you with finding a job in the future and how to brand yourself. After the workshop, there will be prize giveaways and pizza provided to everyone in attendance.

Active Minds spreads love letters

Active Minds, national organization focused on spreading education and awareness of mental health issues that affect college students and reducing the stigma surrounding these issues, will be fighting negativity from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in D105 Baylor Sciences Building. To fight negativity and celebrate Valentine’s Day, the organization will be writing sticky notes to spread around the BSB and Moody Library that have positive affirmations and sayings on them. The meeting is open to anyone on campus.

Union Board brings back UBreak brunch bar

The Union Board is hosting a pop up brunch bar from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the Bill Daniel Student Center first floor. The free meal will be chicken and waffles.

Baylor Concert Band performs winter program

Baylor University Concert Band will perform its annual winter program at 3 p.m. Sunday in Jones Concert Hall. The ensemble will be directed by Steve Dailey, Baylor’s assistant director of bands. Two student conductors, Brianna Compton and Benjamin Alaniz, will also be conducting.

The concert will feature five pieces ranging from Swiss composer Franco Cesarini’s Alpina Fanfare to American composer Samuel R. Hazo’s Ride. The concert is free and open to the public.

University-wide Ash Wednesday celebration

Baylor is hosting university-wide Ash Wednesday services at Elliston Chapel and the Bobo Spiritual Life Center. The services at Elliston Chapel will be at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while the service at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center will be at 3:30 p.m. Ministers will be available to impose ashes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Elliston Chapel.

The services will offer a time of prayer, songs and reflection as Lent approaches. The services will also be bilingual to create a more open environment to everyone in the community. Leading the services will be University Chaplain Dr. Burt Burleson, Director of Chapel Dr. Ryan Richardson and Assistant Director of Worship and Chapel Carlos Colón.

Armstrong Browning Library hosts Notre Dame professor Therese Cory

The Thomistic Institute at Baylor, Baylor philosophy Department and Honors College will host a lecture by Notre Dame Professor Therese Cory 4 p.m. Thursday in Cox Lecture Hall. Her lecture is titled “Masters, Parasites or Gardeners? Thomistic Reflections on Environmental Ethics.”

The lecture is free and open to the public with a reception afterward.

Mayborn Museum hosts engineering week

Engineering week will be a weeklong event where Mayborn Museum Complex will demonstrate daily activities, celebrate engineering students and inspire future engineers to learn about the opportunities in their career.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily from Feb. 19 – 23 in the Mayborn Museum Complex. It will launch information activities on Projectile Physics, 3-D Printing and Catapult Science throughout the week.

Sundown Sessions brings arts, crafts to campus

The Union Board is hosting the next Sundown Session from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday in the Bill Daniel Student Center Barfield Drawing Room and the Den. This session will offer crafts for participants to make that you can take home afterward.