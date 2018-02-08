Sundown Sessions at the SUB

Sundown Sessions, hosted and sponsored by the Union Board, will be debuting the film Everything, Everything, a movie about a girl who has never been outside and falls in love with the boy next door, and will offer free backlit bowling from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday. The event will start the Valentines Day holiday early with this Friday night bash at the Student Union Building.

The Union Board will also be hosting another Sundown Session on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will have Valentine card making and cookie decorating in the second floor of the SUB. The event encourages to bring a date and to enjoy some free Valentines Day festivities