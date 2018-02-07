Sororities gather in new Christian support group

Meredith Aldis | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor junior and Pi Beta Phi sorority member, Elizabeth Bolger found a cause that brought members from every sorority together.

Jesus, she said, is the reason sororities are coming together.

Bolger said it started when she formed a thread of text messages for girls who are seeking breakthroughs and running after Jesus.

“It literally grew overnight, like I’m not kidding,” Bolger said, “It was at like 30 and then the next day, I looked at it, it was like at 120 and then the next day, it was at 160. And I was like, ‘What? What the heck?’ So beautiful, really.”

The group talks about daily struggles, prayer requests and Scripture. Bolger said she never expected her idea to take off like it has and has had some powerful moments with her newfound sisters in Christ.

“I just like felt something shift and like something lift,” Bolger said. “I was like, ‘If that’s what’s happening here, God’s doing like tenfold outside of this room.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s just keep shaking the foundations of the panhellenic building.'”

The group meets at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bolger said they plan to keep the gatherings informal and use them for what the girls are needing.