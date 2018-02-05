Waco Suspension Bridge closes for the week

By Christina Soto | Broadcast Managing Editor

The Waco Suspension Bridge has closed until Friday in preparation for what is soon to be a $5 million renovation.

For the next few days, crews will be taking soil samples and engineers will be testing the soil around the area.

The Waco City Council will be meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater to discuss the Tax Increment Financing Board funds.

The funds to renovate this 148-year-old bridge will go towards replacing the wood deck with waterproof material, repairing anchors and replacing steel cables.

Deputy City Manager Wiley Stem told the Waco Tribune-Herald that the bridge’s renovations are worth the funding.

“The bridge rehab is going to be a game-changer,” Stem said. “We’ve kind of let it go too long. I’m really proud the council has decided to step up and fund the whole thing at once.”