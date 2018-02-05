BearID password change requirement extended

The Baylor community will no longer be required to change their BearID password every 180 days, but instead, just once a year. The current policy of 180 days is no longer required because of how effective the Duo two-factor process is, Baylor Internal Audit and ITS decided. Since it is so effective in providing enough security, there is not a need to have the password changed as often.

Starting with the next time you are required to change your password, the password you set can remain the same for one year before you are required to change it again. If you would like to or have any need to change the password sooner, you can visit their website.