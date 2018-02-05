Baylor adds BU-Guest wifi network

In the past few days, a new wifi network was added to the Baylor campus. BU-Guest is the new sponsored guest network. The network is for University departments who are hosting short-term guests who may require access to different Baylor resources. The guests are required to have a sponsorship from a department on campus. The sponsor will then approve the guest and grant them access to the guest network for two days.

This new network will give more access to the internet for a limited time. Since the sponsor will have to approve this access, it will help maintain the safety of the network. If the guest does not have a BearID, the departments can arrange a temporary BearID for guests.