Equestrian picks up big win over No. 5 Auburn

By Branson Hardcastle | Broadcast Reporter

The No. 8 Baylor equestrian team defeated No. 5 Auburn 9-8 Friday at home in a rematch from this past fall.

Baylor traveled to Auburn in October and fell to the Tigers 15-4. This match was an opportunity for Baylor to avenge that rode loss and pick up a big win over a highly-ranked opponent.

Head coach Casie Maxwell said the match all came down to the last ride.

“There was an opportunity about half way through where we were down by a couple of points that we could have started to kind of fall under a little bit, but we didn’t,” Maxwell said. “I mean, we pushed and it came down to the last ride and I think that is really huge.”

The Lady Bears are currently on a three-game win streak. They are undefeated at home this season and will look to defend their home when they welcome TCU at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

“We’re up next week against TCU who we beat at their place in the fall, so we feel confident going in there,” Maxwell said. “This just gives us another boost of confidence that we need to protect our home arena and that’s what we are going to do next weekend.”