Sports Take: New England Patriots projected to win sixth Super Bowl Championship

By Reagan Ebb | Staff Writer

The New England Patriots appear in their tenth Super Bowl overall against the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

Going for their sixth Super Bowl Championship ring, the Patriots enter Super Bowl LII with a confidence that’s hard to miss. With the team’s impressive overall record, the Patriots are expected to win the 2018 Super Bowl. Although, with injuries constantly occurring on the team, such as Rob Gronkowski’s concussion, Tom Brady’s laceration on his throwing hand, and the Eagles achieving what was deemed impossible, who can know for sure who will take this year’s championship?

If you talk to anyone from the Northeast, they will undoubtedly say the Patriots have a 100 percent chance of winning. This team has a fan base that spreads across the country; whether they’re people who once lived in the North or band-wagon fans, the Patriots have a way of uniting the country for one game. On the other hand, half the nation seems to band together to cheer against the Patriots, with their jealousy of our talent forcing friendships among otherwise foes.

This time of year, it is common to hear rumors of “Deflategate” or “rigged” referees that always call in favor of the Patriots, but investigations have proved the Patriots always play by the rules.

The Eagles have six players who have previously experienced the Super Bowl, compared to the Patriots 32. Their underdog approach, combined with half the nation cheering them on, might just be enough to overcome the “GOAT” and his team.

Brady holds incredible records for his starting career of 16 seasons. He currently has more passing yards than any other player in the NFL with 4,577 yds in the 2017 season. This will be his eighth Super Bowl appearance alongside coach Bill Belichick. Brady could be the first quarterback ever to lead the NFL in passing yards and win the Lombardi trophy in the same year. However, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles may give Brady a run for his money.

Foles was recently promoted from backup quarterback to starting quarterback in 2016. His records almost rival Brady’s statistics in 2017, throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions, a close match to Brady’s 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Will Foles lead the underdog team all the way?

With the two teams appearing to be evenly matched, this nail-biting, all suspense match will hold captive the attention of the entire United States. It’s the little guys versus reigning champions. But the Patriots have a way of always coming back in the end, sweeping us all off our feet. The Eagles may have the haters rooting for them, but the New England Patriots always know how to take the gold.