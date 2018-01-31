Home Broadcast News Lariat TV News Today: New Mission Waco head, Baylor’s Grammy nod and... Broadcast News Lariat TV News Today: New Mission Waco head, Baylor’s Grammy nod and helping the city’s homeless By Baylor Lariat - January 31, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp In this episode, our anchors talk about the new Mission Waco executive director, Baylor’s red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards and how more than 40 organizations set out to help the city’s homeless this week. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lariat partners with film and digital media to produce newscast Lady Bears outlast Cowgirls for 17th straight win Training for active shooter situations available, encouraged for students School safety requires change, not indifference Social Innovation Labs change how students face complex issues