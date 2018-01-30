Wellness department hosts free fitness conference

By Vivian Kwok | Reporter

The department of wellness will host the FitWell Expo Saturday in the Foster Campus for Business and Innovation. Prior online registration is required to prepare seminar materials and a complimentary meal.

Van Davis, assistant director of wellness, said they want the Baylor community to take advantage of the free fitness and wellness conference.

“I want our community to understand that this is going to be a great event,” Davis said. “The expo is just a day where we want students, faculty and staff to all come together and get some great information on fitness, nutrition and stress management.”

The conference includes a free lunch for the first 200 registrants. There will be morning and afternoon seminars with a break for lunch according to the FitWell Expo’s schedule. Davis said they organized the order and topics of the seminars with students’ needs in mind.

“We strategically put together some sessions that students would be interested in in the afternoon to hopefully let them sleep in in the morning,” Davis said. “Faculty and staff can get up early in the morning so we try to have sessions faculty and staff would be interested in in the morning. But more importantly, everybody can come throughout the day.”

Davis said people can stay the whole day or pick and choose seminars to attend.

“Hopefully they’ll come knowing where the focus may be for them because this is going to be more of an individualized program,” Davis said.

Las Cruces, N.M., senior Tai Yasuda, a Group X instructor, said each seminar will be 30 minutes long and cover topics including supplements, nutrition and weight training for women. She said speakers will also address topics such as creating a meal plan or workout plan.

“Everybody is welcome and everybody has things to learn, even people who have been working out,” Yasuda said. “Even me as an instructor, I’m always learning new things about health and wellness and even yoga. We’re all learning.”

Davis said they want the conference to be a “fitness-friendly” event where people can come in tennis shoes and workout attire. Yasuda will be leading a yoga session right before lunch, and the expo ends with a group workout.

“People will leave doing some form of exercise throughout the day as well, not just sitting and listening to the speakers,” Davis said.

Davis said the FitWell Expo is open to all Baylor students, staff, faculty and their significant others.

“Everybody should come,” Yasuda said. “Everyone should come get excited about being healthy and well this year.”