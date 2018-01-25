What to do in Waco this Weekend

THURSDAY JANUARY 25

Lady Bears Take on Texas | 7:00 p.m. at the Ferrell Center



Baylor Opera Theatre: “This is the first of four performances of ‘A Little Night Music’, Stephen Sondheim’s tuneful 1973 musical. Reserved tickets, priced at $15, are available at the Department of Theatre Arts web site. For ticket information, call the box office at (254) 710-1865.” | 7 – 9:30 p.m. Thursday – Sunday at Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

Live Music at The Grape, Wine Bar & Bistro Live music every Thursday and Friday | 7 — 10 p.m. at 2006 N Valley Mills Dr.





FRIDAY JANUARY 26

Live Music: Corey Kligannon & Special Guest Davis (Alternative/Folk): “Corey will be playing songs from his new album, The Hollow II. Supporting him will be Texas favorite and native, Davis.” | Tickets are $12. 7:30 p.m. at Pinewood Coffee Bar, 2223 Austin Ave.

Live Music at The Grape, Wine Bar & Bistro: Live music every Thursday and Friday | 7 — 10 p.m. at 2006 N Valley Mills Dr.

Magnolia Market Warehouse Sale: “They will have steep discounts on home decor, furniture, rugs and lightly damaged products. Bring your own shopping bag to make stocking up easier.” | 8:00 a.m. at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Hands on a Hardbody: “A performance inspired by the true events of the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name” | 7:30 p.m. at The Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr

SATURDAY JANUARY 27

Miracle Match Marathon: “A 5K, 10K, relays and Kids Marathon. All of the proceeds from the Miracle Match Marathon go to Be the Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, to help people who need lifesaving marrow and stem cell transplants.” | 8:00 a.m. at Indian Spring Park, 1517 Lake Air Dr.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market: “A variety of vendors featuring the best local agricultural producers and artisan vendors within 150-miles of Waco. Join the fun every Saturday.” | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 5th Street and Washington Avenue.

Waco Downtown History Walk: “The Waco Downtown History Walk is a great way to kick off your visit to Waco. Learn history, legends and lore, as well as fun things to do, and places to eat and shop in and near downtown Waco.” | Tickets are $15. 2 – 4:30 p.m. Meet at the parking lot of the McLennan County Courthouse.

ONGOING

Biennial Baylor Art Faculty Exhibition | Tuesday — Friday 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. | January 18 — February 25 at the Martin Museum of Art in Hooper Schafer Fine Arts Center