From Australia to Waco: Kristy Wallace plans future moves

By Elisabeth Tharp | Broadcast Reporter

After making the decision to move to Waco to further her academics and continue her athletic career, Kristy Wallace is getting ready to graduate in May.

After one visit to Baylor, Wallace said she had a good gut feeling, fell in love and decided to become a Lady Bear in 2014.

“I just loved the Christian atmosphere and the successful, winning program,” Wallace said. “I’m so glad I picked Baylor. They have been so supportive and helped me grow a lot.”

Trading in the Great Barrier Reef for the Brazos River, Wallace said Australia is just a tad different than Waco.

“I definitely miss the beach,” Wallace said. “But I am going to miss the people a lot and the community here in Waco.”

Being so far from her home in Australia, Wallace said outside support has helped with her home sickness.

“Everyone has been so supportive and nice, it’s such a good family culture here,” Wallace said.

After graduation, Wallace said she wants to continue playing basketball for as long as possible. Career-wise, Wallace is deciding between nutrition or becoming a personal trainer.

“I’ve always wanted to be an astronaut,” Wallace said jokingly. “It’s probably not going to happen, but we’ll see.”

The Lady Bears will defend their 14-game winning streak in their next home game against the University of Texas on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Ferrell Center.