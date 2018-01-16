What to do in Waco this Week

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 17

Open Mic Night: Sign up posted in advance at Common Grounds. Features solo musicians and vocalists, slam poetry. | 8:00 p.m. at Common Grounds

THURSDAY JANUARY 18

Free Lecture: PEAKING ON: “The Coming Crisis in Higher Education”: “Vedder is Distinguished Professor of Economics Emeritus at Ohio University, Director of the Center for College Affordability and Productivity, and an Adjunct Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.” | 4:00 — 5:15 p.m. at Hankamer School of Business, Foster 250

Live Jazz Music: Pat McKee & Trammell Kelly | 6:00 p.m. at Diamond Back’s, 217 Mary Ave.

Art History Faculty Presentations: Lectures from Dr. Nathan T. Elkins, Dr. Heidi J. Hornik and Dr. Sean DeLouche | 4:00 — 5:30 p.m. at HSFAC Lecture Hall 149

FRIDAY JANUARY 19

White Buffalo Market: “vendors that specialize in vintage, tastefully repurposed, industrial, architectural salvage, handmade and artisan goods.” | 9:00 — 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Square, Austin Ave. & Third Street

SATURDAY JANUARY 20

Women’s March 2018 Anniversary Rally: “This rally will mark the anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March. Together, in our own hometown of Waco, TX, we will celebrate 2017 achievements and focus on future goals. There will be local speakers, music, camaraderie, and an after-party at Klassy Glass.” | 12:00 p.m., Heritage Square

String Faculty Gala Concert: “Six faculty artists from the Baylor University School of Music will be joined by three guest artists” | 6:30 p.m., Treasure Room of Armstrong Browning Library

Baylor Women’s Basketball Game: Lady Bears v. Kansas State | 6:00 p.m., The Ferrell Center



ONGOING

Erika Huddleston’s Waco Creek Art Exhibit | 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m. November 16 — January 21 at the Mayborn Museum

Biennial Baylor Art Faculty Exhibition | Tuesday — Friday 10:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 — 4:00 p.m. | January 18 — February 25 at the Martin Museum of Art in Hooper Schafer Fine Arts Center