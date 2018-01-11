Judge orders file release in Title IX case

By Reagan Ebb | Staff Writer

Judge Robert Pitman granted a motion filed Wednesday by Jim Dunnam, an attorney representing 10 women in a Title IX lawsuit against Baylor, to clarify the term “sexual assault” regarding the Title IX cases and order Baylor to release certain documents.

A plaintiff’s motion, Document 248, was filed in response to Baylor’s behavior throughout the lawsuits. The phrase “sexual assault” is a broad term with multiple implications, and the Jane Does feel it is important to define an exact definition, according to the motion.

“Plaintiffs are concerned without specificity, Defendant will use their own interpretation,” Court Document 248 said.

The multiple women claiming sexual assault have turned to Title IX for defining forms of misconduct in the past, and the Jane Does wish to use the definitions stated by Title IX policies. On the other hand, Baylor wants to utilize a more limited definition.

Baylor defines “prohibited conduct” as all forms of interaction that violate policies laid out by Title IX. According to the document the plaintiffs believe that all forms of unwanted sexual penetration, unwanted touching, verbal harassment and gender-based harassment should be included in the court’s definition of sexual assault. The document states that without a clear definition the plaintiffs fear that Baylor will use its own interpretation of the term. With this motion, the included criminal acts of misconduct will provide clarity for both parties moving forward.

Lastly, Court Document 248 said the order of events, including the time of alleged assaults and when Baylor had knowledge of the reports, will be definitive to resolving the cases.

Pitman granted the motion, creating Document 248-1. It also stated that Baylor must not filter or censor its reporting related to any Title IX case. The order also states that in the data reported, Baylor must include the date of the report and the person to whom the report was initially made.

“Baylor University continues to maintain our position of keeping discovery in this case focused on the claims of the plaintiffs who have sued and preventing the disclosure of nonparty student records, such as confidential medical and counseling records,” the university said in a statement Thursday night.

In regards to the Title IX office at Baylor, new leadership is on the horizon this year. After former Coordinator Patty Crawford resigned from her position in July 2017, Kristan Tucker was nominated as coordinator. After only a few months, Tucker stepped down from her position. Baylor has not given any reason for her resignation.

Baylor announced Maureen Holland will serve as the interim Title IX Coordinator until someone has filled the position. Holland worked as a consultant for the Cozen O’Connor law firm specializing in education law and civil rights investigations. She previously served as a member of the Pepper Hamilton law firm, who led the investigations leading up to the resignation of former university president Ken Starr.