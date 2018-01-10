Rhule interviews for NFL job

By Max Calderone | Reporter

Baylor football head coach Matt Rhule interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts about their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Rhule went 1-11 in his first season at Baylor and has a career record of 29-34 in five seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level. Before coming to Baylor, he spent four years at Temple University as the head coach of the Owls.

In his first year at Temple, Rhule went 2-10, but turned things around quickly going 6-6 the following season, just missing out on bowl eligibility. In 2015 and 2016, Rhule led the Owls to two straight American Athletic Conference championship games, winning the conference title in 2016, the school’s first since 1967.

Rhule last held a position in the NFL in 2012 as the offensive line coach for the New York Giants.

The 2017 season snapped a streak of seven consecutive bowl appearances for the Bears after their ninth place finish in the Big 12 Conference. Its only win came on Nov. 4 at Kansas.

Baylor’s 2018 recruiting class currently holds a top-20 ranking in RecruitingNation’s poll, coming in at No. 17.

The Lariat reached out to the Baylor Athletic Department for confirmation, but did not hear back.