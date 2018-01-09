De Lima to compete on Brazilian National Team

By Nathan Keil | Sports Editor

In November, senior midfielder Aline De Lima helped lead Baylor soccer to its most successful season in school history. The Bears advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Rice, 2016 National Champion USC and Notre Dame before losing to national runner up Duke.

De Lima led the Bears in goals with seven, including three game winners and assists with eight in earning All-American second team by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

On Tuesday, De Lima’s career entered a new chapter as she received a call up to the full Brazilian Women’s National Team, Confederação Brasileira De Futebol (CBF), where she will train for the Copa Amèrica de Chile, which runs April 4-22.

De Lima said she is excited for the challenge and the privilege of getting to play against some of the best players in the world while representing her country.

“I’m completely thankful and happy for this opportunity that God is giving me to represent my country and play with great players,” De Lima said. “I’m also thankful for an amazing season and a team that supports me and has helped me achieve one of my biggest dreams.”

Baylor head coach Paul Jobson said that he believes De Lima will be a great addition to Brazil’s team.

“We are extremely happy and proud for Aline to be able to achieve her dream to represent Brazil on the senior national team,” Jobson said. “The player and person she has developed into will be a great asset to any team.”

Training for the April tournament is held at Granja Comary Football Complex in Teresópolis, Rio De Janeiro, which also serves as headquarters for the CBF.

De Lima isn’t the only member of Baylor soccer making news recently.

On Jan. 3, Baylor announced that junior midfielder Julie James would participate in the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team training camp at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

James scored three goals and had four assists while starting all 24 matches for the Bears in 2017.

James’ training began on Jan. 4 and runs through Jan. 11.