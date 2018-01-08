Don't Feed the BearsSportsDon't Feed The Bears PodcastMultimediaPodcasts Don’t Feed The Bears: National Championship, Bowl Awards, NFL Playoffs By Baylor Lariat - January 8, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Alabama players make their way to the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) New hosts Max Calderone and Kris Beasley went live on Don’t Feed The Bears for the first time in 2018 to talk about the college football National Championship, hand out awards for bowl season and wrap up the first round of NFL Playoffs.