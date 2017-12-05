Don't Feed the BearsSportsDon't Feed The Bears PodcastMultimediaPodcasts Don’t Feed the Bears: CFB Playoff Reactions and NFL Game By Baylor Lariat - December 5, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama coach Nick Saban meet for the third time in many years in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Thomas and Jakob host their final broadcast as students from inside the Ferrell Center before the Baylor men’s basketball game. The guys will react to the final CFB Playoff ranking and later, play NFL Fill in the Blank.