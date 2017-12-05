Don’t Feed the Bears: CFB Playoff Reactions and NFL Game

By
Baylor Lariat
-
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama coach Nick Saban meet for the third time in many years in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Thomas and Jakob host their final broadcast as students from inside the Ferrell Center before the Baylor men’s basketball game. The guys will react to the final CFB Playoff ranking and later, play NFL Fill in the Blank.

SHARE
Baylor Lariat
http://baylorlariat.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR