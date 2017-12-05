Breaking: Accrediting body lifts warning sanction on university

By Didi Martinez | Digital Managing Editor

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has lifted its warning sanction on the university, according to Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

The announcement, which was made Tuesday morning in an email to the Baylor community, marks nearly a year since news first broke that the university would be put under warning by the accrediting body.

“I would also like to extend my personal appreciation to the hundreds of faculty and staff members who have worked diligently over the past 18 months on the completion of the 105 recommendations and the subsequent review by SACSCOC,” wrote Livingstone.

University compliance was initially put into question by SACSCOC amid allegations of Title IX non-compliance. At the time, the board found that the university was out of compliance with three standards, including student support systems, control of intercollegiate athletics and institutional environment, according to a previous report by the Lariat.

The organization is set to pay the school another visit in the spring as part of the standard decennial reaffirmation process.

A copy of the SACSCOC report from their October visit can be found here.