What to do in Waco this weekend: 12/1 – 12/3

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor
Friday, Dec. 1
Waco Wonderland
Location: Heritage Square Downtown Waco | Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Cost: Free
Heritage Square Downtown Waco will begin the Christmas season with Waco Wonderland. Admission is free to see the Ferris Wheel and live entertainment. There will be at tree lighting event at 6:45 p.m.
Art Exhibit Opening
Location: 712 Austin Ave. | Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: Free
Cultivate 7twelve will be celebrating the grand opening of their newest exhibit openings located at 712 Austin Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Christmas at the Silos
Location: Magnolia Market at the Silos | Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Cost: Daytime tickets are free. Nighttime tickets are $35.
Magnolia Market at the Silos will be celebrating their second annual Christmas at the Silos event. Daytime events are free, but nighttime tickets cost $35.
Waco Wonderland
Location: 11th Street and Third Street | Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: Free
The streets of downtown Waco will be filled with large floats for the annual Waco Wonderland Christmas Parade. The parade will start at 11th Street to Third Street.
Sunday, Dec. 3
Waco Wonderland
Location: Heritage Square Downtown Waco | Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Cost: Free
A Baylor Christmas performs
Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 3 p.m. | Cost: Free
The combined choirs from Baylor University and the Baylor Symphony Orchestra will be performing their annual Christmas concert in the Jones Concert Hall. If tickets are still available, they are $15.