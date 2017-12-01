What to do in Waco this weekend: 12/1 – 12/3

By Kristina Valdez | Arts & Life Editor

Friday , Dec. 1

Waco Wonderland

Location: Heritage Square Downtown Waco | Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Cost: Free

Heritage Square Downtown Waco will begin the Christmas season with Waco Wonderland. Admission is free to see the Ferris Wheel and live entertainment. There will be at tree lighting event at 6:45 p.m.

Art Exhibit Opening

Location: 712 Austin Ave. | Time: 6 p.m. | Cost: Free

Cultivate 7twelve will be celebrating the grand opening of their newest exhibit openings located at 712 Austin Ave.

Satur day , Dec. 2

Christmas at the Silos

Location: Magnolia Market at the Silos | Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Cost: Daytime tickets are free. Nighttime tickets are $35.

Magnolia Market at the Silos will be celebrating their second annual Christmas at the Silos event. Daytime events are free, but nighttime tickets cost $35.

Waco Wonderland

Location: 11th Street and Third Street | Time: 10 a.m. | Cost: Free

The streets of downtown Waco will be filled with large floats for the annual Waco Wonderland Christmas Parade. The parade will start at 11th Street to Third Street.

Sun day , Dec. 3

A Baylor Christmas performs

Location: Jones Concert Hall | Time: 3 p.m. | Cost: Free

The combined choirs from Baylor University and the Baylor Symphony Orchestra will be performing their annual Christmas concert in the Jones Concert Hall. If tickets are still available, they are $15.