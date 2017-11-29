Students look forward to Christmas on Fifth

By Holly Luttrell | Reporter

The Baylor community will celebrate the start of the Christmas season at the annual Christmas on Fifth event Thursday evening.

Christmas on Fifth will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Fountain Mall, Burleson Quadrangle, Traditions Plaza and the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event is presented by the Baylor Activities Council, the Department of Student Activities, Kappa Omega Tau fraternity, the Baylor Religious Hour Choir, the Multicultural Greek Council, Inc, the Freshman Class Council, Union Board and Student Productions.

Christmas on Fifth allows Baylor staff and students to welcome the Christmas season together.

“Christmas on Fifth is a great way to enjoy the holiday festivities with friends and the Baylor family,” said Aurora, Colo. senior Jay Lee.

According the Baylor Activities Council, this year’s event will feature a live nativity scene, Freshman Class Council Christmas Tree Farm, carriage and train rides, photos with Santa, a petting zoo and a Christmas market. There will also be an ice skating rink, winter slide and a bounce house for adventurous attendees.

“Enjoying hot chocolate together whilst looking at Christmas trees and seeing a nativity scene to remind us of the spirit of Christmas, as well as getting to take a picture with Santa— all these things really help to get into the holiday spirit,” Lee said. “Christmas on Fifth is a fun, festive way to welcome the holiday season.”

The event will also feature performances by Modern Foreign Language Carolers and the Baylor Religious Hour Choir.

Kappa Omega Tau will continue the holiday festivities with their 52nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Burleson Quadrangle, followed by a performance from a live band.

Christmas on Fifth is a welcome tradition for returning Baylor students and faculty, and an exciting new opportunity for first year students. Temple freshman Faith Stafford is looking forward to her first time experiencing the event.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about Christmas on 5th, but all the upperclassmen I know are really exited for it so it must be pretty great,” she said. “I’ve seen all the decorations put up around campus and be the size of these Christmas tress, it must be a pretty big deal. I can’t wait to take a break from studying for finals and figure out what all the hullabaloo is about.”

Christmas on Fifth will offer activities for all ages to bring the Baylor community together for the start of the Christmas season.